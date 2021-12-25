Brokerages Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) PT at $45.00

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,251,466 shares of company stock worth $114,120,898. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.