Brokerages Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target at $22.70

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 119,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 240,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

