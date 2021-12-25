Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$143.84

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RY opened at C$133.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$103.22 and a 52 week high of C$134.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,180 shares of company stock worth $1,481,101.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

