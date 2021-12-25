Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $539.00

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $539.00.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $551.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

