Brokerages Set Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) PT at $400.12

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $335.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.41. The stock has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

