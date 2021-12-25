Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Price Target at €13.16

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.16 ($14.79).

SDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €14.97 ($16.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €7.38 ($8.29) and a 1 year high of €16.10 ($18.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1.14.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.