Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $123.00

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $789,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,900 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,627 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 186,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 87.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

