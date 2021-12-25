Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,760,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.