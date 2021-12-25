Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

RRC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 2,690,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,160. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

