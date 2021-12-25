Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

PROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,243,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,475,953. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

