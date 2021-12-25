Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.97. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.83. 157,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,554. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.