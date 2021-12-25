Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.99 million and the lowest is $10.56 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 168,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Immatics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

