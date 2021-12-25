Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.73. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.