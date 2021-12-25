Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,181. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 68.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. 407,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,952. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

