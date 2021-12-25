Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($2.24). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 670.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 859,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,462. The firm has a market cap of $581.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

