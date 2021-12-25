Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE WTER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 665,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

