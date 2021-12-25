Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.49. 119,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 566,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

