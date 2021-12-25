Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.77. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

