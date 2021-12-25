Brokerages Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

PTLO stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

