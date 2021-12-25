Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $44.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.83 million and the lowest is $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $49.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $189.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.13. 14,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,453. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

