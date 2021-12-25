Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.74 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $258.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 237,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,830. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

