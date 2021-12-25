Brokerages Anticipate Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

ARTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

