Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Billion

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce sales of $19.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.52 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.08 billion to $76.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $70.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. 2,827,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

