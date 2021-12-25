Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will announce sales of $178.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. 163,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,616. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

