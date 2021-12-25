Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $664.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $670.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

