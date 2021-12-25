Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.07% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

