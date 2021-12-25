Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Boot Barn stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

