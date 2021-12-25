Bonfida (FIDA) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $204.02 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00008961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00055795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.63 or 0.08001095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.82 or 1.00023281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00072025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

