Bonded Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $124,833.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $124,833.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

