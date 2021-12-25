Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.