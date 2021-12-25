BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$7.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.84.

FVI stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

