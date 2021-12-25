Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

VOOV opened at $149.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07.

