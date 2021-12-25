Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 4.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

