Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,133 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.