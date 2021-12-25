BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.83.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$8.34 and a 52-week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$217.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,634,741.26. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.