BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $8.50 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $43,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,428,043 shares of company stock worth $26,670,477 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 564,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 325.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 120.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 762,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 416,101 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

