Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $302.53 million and $28.55 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000726 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010983 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.