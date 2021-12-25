BitCoal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $18,366.96 and $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00417519 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

