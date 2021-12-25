BitBall (BTB) Price Down 14.3% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $321,158.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,761.76 or 0.99791848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00031198 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $664.53 or 0.01306400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.