BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $366.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $360.00 to $366.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.33.

Shares of BNTX opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $288.72.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $397,426,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

