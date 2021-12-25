bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of bioMérieux from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

