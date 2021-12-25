BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.