Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Buys $25,117.95 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Charles M. Watts bought 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDSX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($31.93) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Biodesix by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biodesix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.