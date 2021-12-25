BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3,166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 324,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

