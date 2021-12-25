Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $32,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $746.26 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

