BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Down 14.3%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

