Bifrost Market Capitalization Hits $42.37 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bifrost

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

