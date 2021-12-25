Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.25, but opened at $57.99. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of -0.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

