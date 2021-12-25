Bfsg LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,262.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,376.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,562.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

