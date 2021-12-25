Bfsg LLC Takes $928,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

